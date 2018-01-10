JCPS raises pay for bus drivers

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is upping the pay for bus drivers in an effort to hire more drivers.

The district is facing its largest shortage ever, about 180 drivers are needed.

Starting pay for bus drivers will go from $16.95 to $20.65 an hour. The school board approved the change Tuesday night. The 320 current bus drivers who make less than $20.65 an hour will also get the boost in pay.

The move will take $770,000 out of the district's general fund.

The district's next transportation job fair will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the C.B. Young Jr. Service Center. That is at 3001 Crittenden Drive.



