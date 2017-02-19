JCPS partnering with GE to kick start career development

Jefferson County Public Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is partnering with GE Appliances to kick start the development of talent and career academies in high schools with the help of grants.

The talent academies, with board approval, will align curriculum with career themes that help students apply learning in hands-on opportunities.



The academies will prepare students to graduate ready for college and with career certifications that local businesses currently need.



JCPS and GE officials will announce the grant Monday afternoon at Ballard High School.

