JCPS opens satellite office in West Louisville

Jefferson County Public Schools

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Jefferson County Public Schools are branching out with satellite offices, and a new one is set to open January 4 in West Louisville.

The new office is located inside the California Community Center on West Saint Catherine Street.

It will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Officials with JCPS said the new office will allow the district to better serve families and students living in the area.

