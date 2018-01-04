JCPS opens satellite office in West Louisville

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Jefferson County Public Schools are branching out with satellite offices, and a new one is set to open January 4 in West Louisville.
The new office is located inside the California Community Center on West Saint Catherine Street.
It will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Officials with JCPS said the new office will allow the district to better serve families and students living in the area.
© 2018 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs