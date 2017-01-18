JCPS looking for suspects after buses vandalized

JCPS buses at Lees Lane compound vandalized

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Jefferson County Public schools are trying to figure out who damaged more than a dozen school buses.

The district says 19 buses were vandalized over the weekend at the Lees Lane bus compound.

The vandals broke bus windows and sprayed fire extinguishers.

Farnsley Middle School also had minor interior and exterior vandalism.

Despite the damage, JCPS says it was able to get kids to school with only small delays.

