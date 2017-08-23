JCPS: Immunizations needed before early childhood classes start

Jefferson County Public Schools

Families with children planning to attend JCPS early childhood education classes must submit immunization certificates before the program's start date of August 30.

JCPS estimates that certificates for nearly 500 students are outdated or missing. A Board of Education policy requires that each student have an immunization certificate on file before the start of school. Students without an immunization certificate by August 29 will be unable to attend classes.

Families should bring a copy of the immunization certificate to their child's school or send a fax.

