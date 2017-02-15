JCPS hosts job fair to fill transportation positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – JCPS is hosting a job fair on Feb. 16 to fill positions on their transportation team. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VanHoose Eduction Center.
They will accept applications for bus driver, bus monitor and special needs assistant positions. No previous experience is required.
Interested applicants:
- Must be 21 or older
- Must have a valid driver’s license
- Bring I-9 identification (birth certificate or social security card)
- Bring GED, high school diploma or college transcripts (official)
- Bring voided check for direct deposit
- $20 cash or check for background check
JCPS Transportation employees are eligible for:
- Advancement opportunities
- Full health and retirement benefits
- Sick, personal and emergency pay
- $150 signing bonus upon completion of 91st day
- Paid training
Those interested may apply in person at the job fair or online at jefferson.kyschools.us/work-for-jcps.
