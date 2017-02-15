JCPS hosts job fair to fill transportation positions

Jefferson County Public Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – JCPS is hosting a job fair on Feb. 16 to fill positions on their transportation team. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VanHoose Eduction Center.

They will accept applications for bus driver, bus monitor and special needs assistant positions. No previous experience is required.

Interested applicants:

Must be 21 or older

Must have a valid driver’s license

Bring I-9 identification (birth certificate or social security card)

Bring GED, high school diploma or college transcripts (official)

Bring voided check for direct deposit

$20 cash or check for background check

JCPS Transportation employees are eligible for:

Advancement opportunities

Full health and retirement benefits

Sick, personal and emergency pay

$150 signing bonus upon completion of 91 st day

day Paid training

Those interested may apply in person at the job fair or online at jefferson.kyschools.us/work-for-jcps.

