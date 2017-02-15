WHAS
JCPS hosts job fair to fill transportation positions

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:51 PM. EST February 15, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – JCPS is hosting a job fair on Feb. 16 to fill positions on their transportation team. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VanHoose Eduction Center.

They will accept applications for bus driver, bus monitor and special needs assistant positions. No previous experience is required.

Interested applicants:

  • Must be 21 or older
  • Must have a valid driver’s license
  • Bring I-9 identification (birth certificate or social security card)
  • Bring GED, high school diploma or college transcripts (official)         
  • Bring voided check for direct deposit
  • $20 cash or check for background check

JCPS Transportation employees are eligible for:

  • Advancement opportunities
  • Full health and retirement benefits
  • Sick, personal and emergency pay
  • $150 signing bonus upon completion of 91st day
  • Paid training

Those interested may apply in person at the job fair or online at jefferson.kyschools.us/work-for-jcps.

(© 2017 WHAS)


