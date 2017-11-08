JCPS ''Head Start'' meeting amid controversy

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A special meeting is taking place Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn on Crittenden Drive regarding Head Start training.
Board members are attending an all-day training session to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of those who work in the federally funded preschool program.
This comes after several employees were fired after accusations of mistreating 3 and 4-year-old students.
Some of the allegations include striking children and using food as punishment. The district recently completed a new corrective action plan to address concerns in Head Start.
