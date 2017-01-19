JCPS faces another lawsuit concerning bullying

Jefferson County Public Schools

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – JCPS is facing another lawsuit, this one is over an alleged case of bullying that ended with serious injuries.

An attorney for the family says the seventh grader at Olmstead Academy North was assaulted by another student during lunch.

The attorney, Teddy Gordon, says the boy's eye socket was fractured and after undergoing emergency surgery, he has a metal plate around his right eye.

According to the lawsuit, an assistant principal and school counselor were assigned to monitor the cafeteria but when the counselor left her post, the attack happened.

Gordon says bullying cases are a problem across the district.

(© 2017 WHAS)