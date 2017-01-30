JCPS Early Childhood application period begins Wednesday

Jefferson County Public Schools

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) will begin accepting applications for JCPS Early Childhood Programs this week. On Wednesday, the application process opens for tuition-based and income-based programs for children who turn 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2017.

Applications may be submitted online at jefferson.kyschools.us or in person at the Edwards Education Complex, 701 S. Hancock St., from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. every Tuesday – Thursday.

JCPS Early Childhood follows Head Start and state-funded preschool regulations for placement and has a limited number of seats available. Application to the program is not a guarantee for placement.

Documents required for application include:

• Photo ID (if applying in person)

• Proof of residence

• Child’s birth certificate

• Physical examination form

• State of Kentucky immunization certificate

• Household W-2’s or 2016 tax return(s) or other household annual income documents

For more information, families may call the Early Childhood Application Center at (502) 485-7677.



