JCPS driver resigns after bus pushes car with family trapped inside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools say a driver has resigned following an incident caught on video showing the bus pushing a car it hit with a family trapped inside.

According to the incident report from Louisville Metro Police, officers say 71-year-old Louis Peters was driving too fast through the parking lot of the Meadows Apartment Complex off Taylorsville Road when his bus hit that car.

Investigators say the bus pushed the car around 50-feet before Peters realized what happened and stopped.

Witnesses to the crash previously told WHAS11 News the driver thought he was caught on a speed bump.

Forty students were on the bus when the crash happened. No one was hurt.

