JCPS Clothing Blitz dresses hundreds of families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- JCPS students are just a couple of weeks away from returning to the classroom and as the countdown begins, so does the back to school shopping. But new school clothes aren't always in the budget, which is why volunteers from around the district are working to make sure every student is dressed and ready to go on that first day, through the annual Clothing Blitz.

“We want to make sure the kids are confident when they go back, we want to make sure they feel good,” said volunteer Keisha Leblanc.

Leblanc volunteered her time Monday morning, helping JCPS families get back to school ready, from head to toe.



“Students really need that support, the parents really need that support,” said Leblanc.



Leblanc, along with dozens of other volunteers, spent their Monday morning prepping for the first day of the annual Back to School Clothing Blitz.



“They'll get a new uniform so it's a shirt, a pair of pants, five pairs of socks, five pairs of underwear and a belt,” said Autumn Neagle, President of the 15th District Parent Teacher Association.



The Blitz is part of the 15th District PTA'S Clothing Assistance Program where students can get a uniform and some other back to school clothing free of cost, a huge relief for some struggling families in the area.



“These kids could be living in homes where they are the caretakers, parents are working two, three jobs just to make ends meet,” said volunteer Neshia Perry.



All of the clothing is donated and ranges in sizes for infants to adults.

Neagle says she sees a lot of families both utilize and donate to the program, bringing it all full circle.

The volunteers say it's amazing the difference a new pair of pants or shirt can make to a student's learning experience.



“Kids are more successful when they have everything they need and just meeting one need, the free clothing, it takes the burden off parents financially, kids feel more secure,” said Perry.



They say, “You're never fully dressed without a smile,” and thanks to the generosity of the Jefferson County community, hundreds of students will be wearing just that on their first day back in the classroom.

There are more than 1,000 appointments available for the clothing blitz and there are still spots available. Anyone interested in the program should call your child's school to set up an appointment. The Blitz runs until Saturday and is being held at Central High School's football field.

