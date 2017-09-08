JCPS bus involved in accident on Cane Run Road (Photo: SKY11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are on the scene of a crash involving a JCPS school bus and two other vehicles on the 4600 block of Cane Run Road near Crums Lane in the Lake Dreamland neighborhood.

UPDATE: Of the students transferred to the hospital, one student was from Liberty High, one student was from Atherton High, and one student was from Western Middle.

Children were on the bus at the time of the accident. The bus number is 0755.

Five people have been taken to the hospital. Three of those transported were children. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Check back for updates to this story.

© 2017 WHAS-TV