JCPS Board to hold special meeting Tuesday

Jefferson County Public Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Jefferson County Board of Education will have a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the possibility of naming an interim superintendent.

The JCPS Board is racing against a fast, approaching deadline.

They met on Sunday to discuss a temporary replacement for outgoing Superintendent Donna Hargens who leaves in July. The JCPS Board has said they want someone in place before that.

Dr. Hargens has agreed to help with the transition and leaves with a settlement worth an estimated $200,000.

