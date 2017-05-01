WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 27 weather alerts
Close

JCPS Board to hold special meeting Tuesday

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 11:21 PM. EDT May 01, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Jefferson County Board of Education will have a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the possibility of naming an interim superintendent.

The JCPS Board is racing against a fast, approaching deadline.

They met on Sunday to discuss a temporary replacement for outgoing Superintendent Donna Hargens who leaves in July. The JCPS Board has said they want someone in place before that.

Dr. Hargens has agreed to help with the transition and leaves with a settlement worth an estimated $200,000.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories