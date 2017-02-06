JCPS board to consider Safe Haven resolution

Jefferson County Board of Education members (Photo: JCPS)

The Jefferson County Board of Education is expected to consider a resolution that would call the state's largest school district a "safe haven" for immigrant students and their families.

The draft resolution, which is expected to be taken up at Tuesday's board meeting, says that Jefferson County Public Schools will resist requests from federal immigration officials to share data or resources -- unless compelled by a valid court order -- that could help identify students or families who are potentially undocumented.

The draft resolution states that JCPS employees, contractors, volunteers and others cannot disclose information about a student or family's immigration status to Immigration and Customs Enforcement without a valid court order or permission from a parent or guardian.

It says immigration enforcement personnel can't be given access to JCPS campuses without the superintendent's review and approval.

And it states that the board believes it's in the district's best interests that "disruptions to the educational environment that may be created by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions will be opposed by all legal means available."

The draft, which is being proposed by board chairman Chris Brady, mostly lays out what has already been district practice and policy and clarifies how the district handles information and requests.

Brady said the goal of the resolution is to reassure students and families that JCPS is doing everything it can to keep them safe and "provide an open and welcoming environment that is conducive to learning."

Anti-immigration statements made by President Donald Trump on the campaign trail, as well as his recent push to temporarily shut down the admission of refugees and certain immigrants to the United States, have caused concern in the education community in recent months.

Brady said he's heard stories of students who are afraid to leave for school because they worry their families will be gone when they return home and said he's heard from children who have expressed concerns about the future for some of their immigrant classmates.

While Brady said JCPS would not defy the law, he said he felt something needed to be said to demonstrate the district's commitment to protecting the right for every child to attend public schools.

"We're living in some unsettling times," Brady said. "A significant segment of our population has grave concerns. It's the duty of our board to step up and take a stand to dissent and support our fundamental American values."

Courier-Journal