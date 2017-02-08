JCPS asst. principal cited for assaulting student

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The assistant principal at Western High School has been cited for kicking a student.
It happened last Thursday.
The Student Resource Officer says Brian Raho kicked a student several times.
That student was being restrained on the floor by two people after he was involved in a fight. The student did not require any medical attention.
The sheriff's office says the assistant principal may have been hit during the fight between the two students.
Raho was issued a citation at his home the next day.
JCPS issued a statement on this:
“Assistant Principal Brian Raho was cited Feb. 2 for Assault 4 (non-injury) in an incident involving a student fight that took place in the building.
The district is conducting an internal investigation, and Mr. Raho has been reassigned to non-student contact duties pending the outcome of the investigation.”
