JCPS assistant molested special needs student, lawsuit says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The mother of a Central High School student is suing Jefferson County Public Schools with claims of an instructional assistant molested her special needs son.

According to the Courier-Journal, the suit was filed on Friday in Jefferson Circuit Court.

The suit claims John Streicher touched the student inappropriately in a sexual manner while assisting him in the bathroom on Aug. 31.

The suit says the student is a 21-year-old with Asperger’s syndrome, autism and mental retardation.

Jefferson County Board of Education, Superintendent Donna Hargens, and Central High Principal Raymond Green are listed as defendants in the suit filed by Brandon Lawrence.

