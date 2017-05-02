JCPS 2nd grade student sees with her heart, not her eyes

Carmynn Blakeley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – For the first time in JCPS history, a student has been selected to attend the National Braille Challenge in Los Angeles later this summer.

The Breckenridge Franklin second grader is one of just 50 students from across the country selected, but she needs your help to attend.

Carmynn Blakeley recently competed in the regional braille challenge and hopes to take her first plane ride across the country to defend her first place title.

Blakeley may not be able to see you, but her other senses are as sharp as they are exhilarating.

“I would not change Carmynn anything about her once so ever, she is perfect the way she is,” Carmynn’s mother Rebecca Brown said.

Carmynn was diagnosed with septo-optic dysplasia when she was 6-months-old, leaving her blind.

She's one of 10 blind or visually impaired students at Louisville's Breckenridge Franklin Elementary.

Deanna LeFan, Carmynn's Visually Impaired Teacher explains, “We use a lot of real objects for concept development and as she gets older, Carmynn will use more and more technology.”

Carmynn follows the same curriculum as every other second grader, she can do her own work and walk herself in between classes.

As Carmynn tells us about her most recent competition, “The first one was a spelling test with 40 words – really isn't that crazy!”

“We just found this out a couple of days ago so it’s no time to really prepare financially and that's what I am really stressed over,” Brown added.

“[I’m] very, very excited but a little nervous about the plane,” Carmynn said.

The school is rallying around this precious spirit simply because she's worth it.

With each move of her fingertips, Carmynn is reading, writing and inspiring.

It's a rare opportunity to attend this National Braille Competition and it's a rare opportunity to meet a second grader who refuses to let darkness dim her dreams.

The National Braille Competition is June 16th-17th in Los Angeles, it's an academic competition that motivates blind students to emphasize their study of braille, while rewarding their success.

If you'd like to help make this trip a possibility, you can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/student-to-natl-braille-challenge

