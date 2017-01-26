Jazz festival at Univ. of Louisville in its 25th year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Jazz artist Wycliffe Gordon is headlining the University of Louisville School of Music's annual Jazz Fest in February.



The festival has been ongoing since 1992, bringing celebrated jazz artists to Louisville for concerts, workshops and instruction.



The festival starts Feb. 22 in Bird Recital Hall with an International Night of Jazz featuring musicians from Colombia, Brazil, Republic of Georgia and other countries.



Festival director Mike Tracy met several of the musicians during travels last year as a Fulbright Senior Specialist to Tbilisi, Georgia.



Gordon, a trombone player, will perform on Feb. 25 in Comstock Concert Hall.



Jazz Fest is part of the university's observance of Black History Month.



Other artists that have played at the festival include Dave Brubeck, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner and Wynton Marsalis.





