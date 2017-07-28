Jared's Friday evening forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teens arrested after beating, killing 62-year-old man
-
911 audio: Woman bitten by boa constrictor
-
Hoosier lawmakers focus on S. Indiana tourism
-
Is Fandomfest a ''scamfest?''
-
Mapping out crime in St. Matthews
-
Idaho woman witnesses man chased by a bear
-
Kentucky State Fair responds to Ohio fair tragedy
-
Kaitlynn's evening forecast 7/27/17
-
Fandomfest begins amid complaints
-
Meyzeek Middle School allows students to choose restroom according to gender identity
More Stories
-
Officer accused of rape in civil lawsuitJul 28, 2017, 11:10 p.m.
-
Trump administration ends low-income retirement savings planJul 28, 2017, 8:16 p.m.
-
Victim injured on malfunctioned ride at Ohio State…Jul 28, 2017, 8:03 p.m.