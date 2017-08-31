"Jane Doe" homicide victim identified as Louisville woman 27 years later (Photo: Provided)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Police said a woman found dead outside a gas station in Hebron, Ohio in 1990 has been identified as Patrice Corley of Louisville.

Law enforcement in Licking County, Ohio, found the body of a woman outside a gas station about 30 miles east of Columbus on April 19, 1990. Her body was not identified and was buried in a grave marked as "Jane Doe."

Metro Police said Det. Anne Hogan received a call from a person from Ohio, asking about a missing family member named Patrice Corley.

"This family stated they had not had any contact with Ms. Corley since 1989 and wanted to find out if there was in fact a missing person's report out on Ms. Corley," Det. Mike Lauder said.

LMPD said after Hogan discovered there was no report on Corley, she filed one with help from the family member, giving the information to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). Hogan was able to contact Corley's immediate family living in Louisville and collected a DNA sample of Corley, entering it into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), which led to investigators connecting Corley with the "Jane Doe" from Ohio.

"I know it took roughly three months to get the hit confirmation back," Lauder said. "Now had that case not been specifically identified and entered into the database, it could have taken years."

With Corley's identification, the investigation into her death is being reopened by the Licking County Sheriff's Office, whom Metro Police said its detectives are working with almost daily in trying to solve a case that has been cold for more than a quarter-century. Metro Police said it has dedicated detectives working specifically on long-term missing person cases, with this case an example of their hard work.

LMPD is asking anyone with information in Corley's case or other cold cases to contact them at 574-LMPD.

