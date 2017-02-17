WHAS
J-Town HS, Tully Elem. on increased security

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 1:25 PM. EST February 17, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Jeffersontown High School and Roberta Tully Elementary School are on increased security because of police activity in the area, Jeffersontown police said.

Jeffersontown police said they are looking for someone in the area of the schools and the schools were put on increased security as a preemptive measure.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

