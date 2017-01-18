It's national Winnie the Pooh Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--For all you Walt Disney lovers this one's for you!

One of Disney's most beloved characters is celebrating a prestigious honor, Jan.18 marks National Winnie the Pooh Day!

Did you know a real-life bear started it all.

Back in 1914, a lieutenant who also happened to be a veterinarian had a bear named Winnie.

However, when he left for France, he left Winnie behind where the bear was safer at the London zoo.

The storybook character was then inspired by the bear that author A. A. Milne's son saw at the zoo.

