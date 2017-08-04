ISP searching for 4 children believed to be in danger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Indiana State Police say four missing children are believed to be in extreme danger with their mother.



Officials are asking you to be on the lookout for the kids ranging from ages 1 to 8-years-old.



The children were last seen two days ago in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Authorities say the children were likely abducted by their mother, 27-year-old Victoria Whorton.



The suspect's vehicle is not known this time. If you see these children or have any information you're urged to call 9-1-1.



