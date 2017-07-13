ISP: Ind. man burglarizes storage unit that belongs to trooper

Joseph Frank is charged with theft and burglary after Indiana State Police said he burglarized a trooper's storage unit.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – A Jasper, Ind. man was placed under arrest on Wednesday after burglarizing a storage unit that was rented by an Indiana State Police trooper.

Master Trooper Brian LaRoche reported his Jasper storage unit was broken into and items had been taken.

ISP said access was gained by accessing the storage unit next door and entering through the wall. The items taken included: weed trimmer and panels for a dog kennel.

An ISP trooper started the investigation by speaking with the lessee of the storage unit next door to LaRoche’s unit. That trooper received the name of 29-year-old Joseph Frank of Jasper. Frank was the only additional person with access to that unit next door, according to ISP.

ISP went to Frank’s address to talk about the case and two troopers, identified as LaRoche and Brock Werne, saw a weed trimmer that matched the taken from LaRoche’s unit.

Frank was arrested and all of LaRoche’s items were located and returned.

Frank is charged with burglary and theft.

