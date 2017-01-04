Is you car winter ready in Kentuckiana?

(Photo: KING5)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- As we all know, snow or not, many of you still have to get out to go to work. Local mechanics throughout Kentuckiana say there are preventative measures you can follow now as old man winter settles in.

James Dunbar, a mechanic at Medley's Auto tells us, “When you've got poor traction with the snow or ice you don't want to accelerate hard. You won’t go anywhere as well as if there's a lot of snow you can get stuck.”

Snow will be making some cameos over the next few months, so it's important to make sure your car, truck or van is ready for the cold conditions.

Dunbar states, “Just because a car is all wheel drive or four wheel drive. You don't want to speed. Taking off isn't the hard part, is stopping.”

Snow is easy to spot, but its black ice that can be trouble. Dunbar says do not slam on the brakes if you hit ice. You should pump your brakes softly until you regain control and don't over-steer. That can cause you to spin out.

Underneath the hood is just as vital, Dunbar adds, “You want to make sure your battery tests okay because cold weather can kill it. You want to make sure your fluids are fine, definitely windshield washer fluid, it can clear off ice in the morning and get rid of brine from the road. Transmission fluid is a big one. With the snow and loss of traction, you don't want to spin your tires too much, that can cause transmission issues and that gets expensive.”

These are great tips to help you travel safe and smart. Taking care of your car is one thing, but you could easily get stuck behind a car wreck or become stranded, Medley’s says put a winter emergency kit in your trunk as soon as possible, include: a jack and spare tire, water and non-perishable foods like granola bars and crackers, kitty litter or salt, to help if your tires get stuck, a flashlight and batteries, and always have plenty of gas.