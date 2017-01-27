Iroquois students disappointed when fights lead to canceled dance

Iroquois High School (photo: Google maps) (Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The basketball game is usually just one part of homecoming night at Iroquois High School, but this year, that's where the night will end.



“Yeah, it was sad,” said Dejuan Brents, a senior.



Just hours before the homecoming dance, Iroquois High leaders canceled it. Officials say two fights broke out in the parking lot, involving 10 students.



“It was chaotic but at the same time, it was controlled. The teachers did a good job of handling the kids and stuff. I think it was a big fight, a couple of them actually. I really don't know what happened, but it was crazy,” Brents said.



Brents says there was a pep rally at the end of the school day.



“After we have a pep rally, we go out the side door instead of all going back to get to our buses and a fight broke out when we were in the courtyard. We were in front of the school, and then another one and it just snowballed,” he said.



Police were called to the school and one person was cited for disorderly conduct and trespassing. Iroquois High decided to go through with the scheduled basketball game but decided to cancel the dance. A major disappointment for Brents in his last year of high school.



“We was all planning on going. I didn't know until my mom texted me at like 6:00, and she was like the dance in canceled and I was like what, it really is? I didn't think they'd cancel it for a couple fights,” Brents said.

Students were allowed to go to the basketball game and the school did not have increased security.

