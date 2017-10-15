IronMan triathlon athletes revel in win

Lisa Roberts crosses the finish line during the IronMan Louisville triathlon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Athletes have been racing all day Sunday in one of the world’s longest triathlons – IronMan.

As competitors continue to cross the finish line into the wee hours of Monday morning, two athletes are celebrating a win.

Americans Andrew Starykowicz and Lisa Roberts took the top honors with finishing times of 8:10:11 and 9:06:06 respectively.

After a grueling 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and a full 26.2-mile run, it’s safe to say a lot of celebrating is in order.

Roberts spent the summer in Switzerland training with coaches for the race.

She says she’s happy to finally see all of her hard work pay off.

“I feel ecstatic. This is awesome – my first IronMan win. I’ll take it,” she said. “I love this IronMan here. This finish line here is rockin’ awesome and the course is super difficult, which I like, and a lot of people along the bike course for support – so I couldn’t ask for more,” Roberts said.

More than 2,000 athletes representing 30 countries and 46 states started the race.

Competitors ranged in age from 18 to 77-years-old.

