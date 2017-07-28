Invisible Kentucky puts up billboards calling out Sen. McConnell

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The progressive movement group, Indivisible Kentucky, is calling attention to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a big way.

It's put up the first of two billboards along Interstate 65 North in Louisville.

The first says, “You make us sick.”

The second one, reads "We've had enough" will be put up next week.

Members say they have repeatedly tried to talk with the Republican leader about his health care efforts, but have not succeeded, so they're putting these signs up.

