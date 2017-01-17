Insurance approves Kentucky boy's therapy

Tristan Ballinger

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- An Oldham County family who was facing a tough decision by their insurance company received good news that their son will be allowed to remain in rehab.

United Healthcare is now allowing Tristan Ballinger to remain at Frazier Rehab. The family was in talks with them for almost a week to keep Tristan there for treatment after a severe brain injury late 2016.

This is what the family wanted and pushed for. Mike Ballinger says Tuesday, Jan. 17, would have been the last day for insurance coverage for Tristan.

He has been at Frazier Rehab since December. But Mike Ballinger says last week, United Healthcare told him Tristan would be better off at a nursing home.

BallInger says Tristan is improving; he's even able to feed himself and he is talking.

Considering Ballinger says doctors initially thought Tristan would not be able to do any of those on his own, he pressed United Healthcare to approve his son's stay.

And he got the news he's been praying for.

"There are the times when he needs me to go to bat for him. So, we'll do whatever it takes, you know, to make sure he gets the care that he needs to get.

United Healthcare just sent me a statement “Treatment for Tristan Ballinger at the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute was never denied and we have approved his continued stay for treatment.”





