Inspiring Curiosity Official Rules

WHAS11 INSPIRING CURIOSITY CONTEST, PRESENTED BY SULLIVAN COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY AND DESIGN UNIVERSITY

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WHAS11 Inspiring Curiosity Contest (the “Contest”) is open to teachers of Kindergarten through 12th Grade at private or public schools within the WHAS11 viewing area. This includes Jefferson, Shelby, Spencer, Nelson, Bullitt, Meade, Oldham, Trimble, Henry, Breckenridge, Hardin, Larue, Washington, Marion, Anderson, Franklin, Owen, and Carroll counties in Kentucky and Floyd, Clark, Harrison, Washington, Scott, Jefferson, Perry, Crawford, Orange, Lawrence, Jackson, Jennings, Ripley, and Switzerland counties in Indiana.

3. Sponsor. The Contest is conducted by WHAS11 and Sullivan College of Technology and Design (together “Sponsor”).

3. How To Enter . The Contest will begin at 9:00 a.m. (E.T.) on February 13, 2017 and end at 5:00 p.m. (E.T.) on March 12, 2017 (the “Contest Entry Period”).

To enter, create a video no more than two (2) minutes in length that describes a STEM-related project or curricula in your classroom that is in need of funding. The video should show how you would creatively and actively “Inspire Curiosity” in your classroom with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education through this funding and include a description or demonstration of the specific STEM-related initiative(s) in need of support. Upload the video to YouTube.com. Be sure to include the words “Inspiring Curiosity” in the name of your video, along with your classroom and/or school name. Then, complete the online application at www.whas11.com/inspiringcuriosity, including your name, grade level category, class subject, school name / address / main telephone number, and school district by the entry deadline stated above.

Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Only one (1) entry per classroom. Sponsor will not verify receipt of entries. Entries become property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Incomplete and multiple entries are void. Sponsor is not responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, incomplete, incomprehensible, illegible, or damaged entries.

The video submission must meet the following criteria:

1. By entering, the school grants permission to and for the Sponsor to receive and display the video for the purposes of the Contest.

2. The school certifies that any individuals of any age shown in the video furnished have been informed that the video has been entered in a Contest and have no objection to entrant’s submission and Sponsor’s display and posting of the video.

3. Video must only include authorized content, including without limitation, music, images, film clips and other intellectual property.

4. Video must be deemed family friendly, in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

5. Video must have been taken by an authorized representative of the school who has all rights to transmit and license it.

6. Video must not violate trademark, copyright, privacy or any other rights of any other person.

7. Videos may not contains expressions of hate, abuse, offensive images or conduct, obscenity or pornography or any material that could give rise to any civil or criminal liability under applicable law or regulations.

8. The video submitted does not contain software viruses or any other computer code, files or programs designed to interrupt, destroy or limit the functionality of any computer software on whas11.com or any other website.

9. By uploading a video, the school agrees to indemnify WHAS11 and Sponsor and their affiliates, directors, officers and employees and hold them harmless from any and all claims and expenses, including attorneys’ fees, arising from use of the video and/or your failure to comply with these rules.

10. Each school must be an organization described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and classified as a public charity under Section 509 of the Internal Revenue Code (a “Qualified Charity”). All submissions must also include a tax determination letter from the IRS documenting the 501 (c)(3) and public charity status.

4. Winner Selection . A panel of qualified judges selected by WHAS11 and Sullivan College of Technology and Design will judge all eligible entries according to the following criteria: (25%) Incorporation of STEM Theme; (25%) Classroom Participation; (25%) Originality and Creativity; and (25%) Style and Visual Appeal. Judges will select four (4) Finalists total, one (1) from each grade category: K - 2nd, 3rd - 5th, 6th - 8th, 9th - 12th. In the event of a tie, tied entries will be re-judged based on the same criteria. The principals and teachers from the 4 Finalists will be notified by phone, email, and/or mail no later than Tuesday, March 14, 2017. All Finalists may be required to sign and return appropriate forms and/or documentation, including an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release and/or where legally permissible a Publicity Release within two (2) business days following the date of first attempted notification of becoming a Finalist. Failure to sign and return such forms within the requisite timeframe could result in disqualification.

The videos of the 4 Finalists will be posted on the WHAS11 Facebook page, for users to vote for their favorite Finalist by “liking” the video. Voting Period is from 9:00 a.m. (E.T.) March 20, 2017, to 5:00 p.m. (E.T.) March 26, 2017. Voting is open to those who are 13 years of age or older. The Finalist whose video receives the most eligible votes by 5:00 p.m. (E.T.) March 26, 2017 will be the Grand Prize Winning School. In the event of a tie the winner will be randomly selected from among the tied entries. Decisions of the Sponsor and judges will be final and binding in all respects.

5. Prizes and Odds . WHAS11 will award $2,000 grand prize to the winning school to further STEM education. All 4 finalist teachers will win an appearance on WHAS11’s Great Day Live to discuss their efforts to further STEM education.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . The principals and teachers of the Grand Prize Winning School and the 3 Finalists will be notified on or about March 27, 2017. Sponsor will call or email each school at the telephone number and email address provided on the winner’s entry form. Sponsor will call during regular business hours and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone after three (3) attempts, return of email notification as undeliverable, or failure of winner to respond to email notification may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible finalists. No substitutions allowed by winner. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes consent by each winning school, the teacher, and students to the publication of their names and likeness in any and all media now known or hereinafter invented for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, schools agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, poor quality videos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such email account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with such email account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Contest, each participant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor (WHAS11 and Sullivan College of Technology and Design) and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries and damages arising out of the promotion, including but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of participant’s participation in the promotion, the receipt, use or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the promotion or any prize. This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook.

8. Copyright . By entering the Contest, entrants grant to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each entrant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as a Finalist, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require.

9. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

10. Sponsor . The WHAS11 Inspiring Curiosity Contest is sponsored by WHAS11 and Sullivan College of Technology and Design. The decisions of Sponsor and the Contest judges regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. For a list of Finalists and winners, available after March 28, 2017, or a copy of these Official Rules, visit whas11.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), WHAS11 Inspiring Curiosity Contest, 520 W Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact Allison Ibrahim, aibrahim@whas11.com, 502-582-7809.

11. Privacy Policy . Participant’s Personal Information collected by Sponsor is subject to the WHAS11 Privacy Policy http://www.whas11.com.

12. Disputes . Participants agree that: (i) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest or any prizes awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by federal or state courts in Louisville, KY; (ii) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Contest (excluding attorneys’ fees) ; and (iii) under no circumstances will participants be permitted to obtain awards for and participants hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the participants and Sponsor in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Kentucky, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Kentucky or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Kentucky.

ON-AIR DISCLAIMER – ENTRY PHASE

ON-AIR DISCLAIMER – VOTING PHASE

For complete contest rules, visit www.whas11.com.

