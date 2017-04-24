Inspired by own family, Bevin tackles foster system

Gov. Matt Bevin and his wife, Glenna (Photo: WHAS11)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Governor Matt Bevin wants to overhaul the state's troubled child-welfare system, inspired by his own family's failed attempt to adopt a young girl.



Bevin wants to mobilize Kentucky's churches to foster and adopt the state's children. He plans to hire a child-welfare "czar" to study the system and recommend changes. And he wants to do it all without a significant increase in spending for an agency that advocates have said is woefully underfunded.



His goals also include limiting the power of the state's family court judges, which he said are making "terrible, terrible decisions."



Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton says Bevin should provide "positive leadership and encouragement" to support the judges' work.

© 2017 Associated Press