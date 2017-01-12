Inmate dies after assault at Ky. State Reformatory

groovy_investigation_generic_graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Kentucky State Reformatory inmate has died from the injuries he sustained in a fight involving another inmate on Jan. 4.

A death investigation is now underway in LaGrange.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections said the inmate had serious injuries from the fight and was taken to a local hospital where he died on Jan. 11.

Kentucky State Police is in charge of the investigation.

(© 2017 WHAS)