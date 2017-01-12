WHAS
Inmate dies after assault at Ky. State Reformatory

WHAS11.com staff , WHAS 11:16 AM. EST January 12, 2017

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Kentucky State Reformatory inmate has died from the injuries he sustained in a fight involving another inmate on Jan. 4.

A death investigation is now underway in LaGrange.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections said the inmate had serious injuries from the fight and was taken to a local hospital where he died on Jan. 11.

Kentucky State Police is in charge of the investigation.

