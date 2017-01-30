Trump orders suspension of all refugees, immigrants from some Muslim nations (photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ban refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for 90 days on Jan. 27.

President Trump called this part of a plan to keep out "radical Islamic terrorists."

The seven countries that the US is barring refugees from are the following: Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen.

Click on the the following links to learn more about these countries:

App users, this story is best viewed in a browser

The following is information from Catholic Charities of Louisville about how many immigrants they have helped so far this year and in 2016.

Statement from Archbishop Joseph Kurtz

"The Catholic Church has helped settle individuals fleeing violence and conflict from various regions of the world for

decades. This is part of our identity, since as a Catholics, we are called by Jesus Christ to protect the vulnerable and recognize the human dignity of all people." Archbishop Joseph Kurtz.

Catholic Charities of Louisville: Executive Order Statement

Catholic Charities of Louisville is disappointed by the recent executive order signed by President Donald J. Trump, which will temporarily halt refugee resettlement in the United States. While we are aware that this order will affect the services provided by the Catholic Charities Migration and Refugee Services program, we will continue to serve our current clients to the best of our ability, as we learn how this new policy will affect services.

The United States Refugee Resettlement program is the difference between life and death for those refugees in the most vulnerable parts of the world. As an agency serving clients for more than 40 years under this program, welcoming people fleeing violence and conflict in various regions of the world is part of our identity since, as a Catholic institution, we are called to protect the vulnerable and recognize the human dignity of all people.

2016 Calendar Year Arrivals by Country

- Afghanistan - 45

- Bhutan - 144

- Burma - 67

- Burundi - 4

- DR Korea - 1

- DR Congo - 240

- Eritrea - 28

- Ethiopia - 17

- Haiti - 15

- Kenya - 1

- Nepal - 1

- Pakistan - 3

- Rwanda – 15

Of the total number of resettled clients 48% were female and 52% male.

223 were ages between birth and 6,

360 were between age 7 and 18,

945 were of working age,

14 were seniors

2016 Calendar year Employment Outcomes

1. 760 job placements were made.

2. Average work week was 38.8 hours

3. Clients have been employed at 155 different companies

Fiscal Year (October 1 – Present) 2017 Refugee Arrivals as of Friday, January 27

1. As of Friday January 27: 272 refugees resettled

2. 187 were family reunification cases (clients who already had family in Louisville).

3. 85 refugees were free case (with no family in Louisville)

4. Total Arrivals (Somalia, Iraq, Sudan, Syria) – 113

5. Total refugee arrivals by country of origin:

- Somalia – 71

- Rwanda - 10

- Ethiopia - 8

- DR Congo - 77

- Eritrea - 3

- Sudan - 2

- Burma - 8

- Cuba - 9

- Bhutan - 33

- Iraq - 28

- Afghanistan - 11

- Syria – 12

Fiscal Year 2017 Refugee Pending Caseload

1. Refugees with Advanced Booking Notice/ABN (have the US visa entry and were ready for travel until Friday, 1/27/17) -

326

2. Family Reunification - 225

3. Free Cases - 101

4. Advanced Booking Notice for refugees from Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Iraq - 143

5. Advanced Booking Notice By Country of Origin

- Somalia - 84

- Rwanda - 10

- Ethiopia - 10

- DR Congo - 84

- Eritrea - 3

- Sudan - 3

- Burma - 8

- Cuba - 9

- Sri Lanka - 2

- Bhutan - 46

- Iraq - 33

- Afghanistan - 11

- Syria - 23

The Americana Community Center in South Louisville said it serves more than 5,000 people from over 100 countries every year.

(© 2017 WHAS)