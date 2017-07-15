Toddler pronounced dead after being found in pool

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An infant has been pronounced dead after being found in a pool at a residence on South 23rd Street, police said Saturday.

Around 12:30 p.m. Second Division officers responded to a call of a missing toddler from Saunders Lane.

Upon arrival officers searched the area and found the 2-year-old female floating in the pool at a nearby residence.

Officers performed CPR until the EMS unit transported the child to Norton’s Children’s Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

