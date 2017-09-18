WHAS
INDOT to start work on Sherman Minton Bridge Monday night

WHAS 3:15 PM. EDT September 18, 2017

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation will be working on the upper deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge starting Monday night, Sept. 18.

Crews will start working on I-64 above the levy at New Albany. You can expect to see lane closures and roadblocks with police patrols in the area.

Work is expected to start at 9 p.m. and last until 7 a.m. Monday night through Wednesday.

