Yuengling beer coming to Indiana

(Photo: USAToday)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Beer drinkers in Indiana will soon be able to get their hands on Yuengling.

Beer from America's oldest brewery has never been available in Indiana, but soon, Hoosiers will be able to buy various types of Yuengling from retailers, restaurants and bars.



According to the IndyStar, Monarch Beverage will distribute the popular brand across much of the state.



While an exact date has not been set the Star says it should start popping up on shelves this spring.

