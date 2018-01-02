Woman remains critical after car plunges through pond ice

Getty Images/iStockphoto

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say a woman remains in critical condition two days after divers rescued her from a car that crashed through ice on an Indianapolis pond and sank into its freezing waters.



The Indianapolis Fire Department says the woman remained hospitalized Tuesday at a downtown Indianapolis hospital.



The department released 911 calls Tuesday from four bystanders who called dispatchers Sunday night after the woman's car drove 150 yards onto an apartment complex's retention pond, broke through the ice and sank.



The woman's 911 call wasn't released at her family's request. Officials say the woman screamed that her car was filling with water during her frantic call.



Divers pulled the woman from her car after smashing out its sunroof as the vehicle sat in 12 feet of water in the pond.

