West Clark Schools pushing for $95M renovations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The West Clark Community School district wants to renovate Silver Creek High School but to do that voters need to give the OK.

Sunday, the group Taxpayers for West Clark Schools armed the teachers and staff with knowledge.

The group hopes that knowledge will help them spread the facts about the $95 million referendum needed to expand Silver Creek.

Sellersburg is experiencing population growth with more students enrolling but Silver Creek no longer has the room to house extra kids.

Another problem the school faces is parts of the building without air conditioning.

School officials say there has been some wrong information about the taxpayer impact of the referendum, so they are reaching out wherever possible to spread the right information.

“My door is always open. My phones are always answered – emails always replied to – so if anyone wants to get more information, even invite me to present to any group, whether it be to 5 or 500, just reach out and let us know and we’ll be happy to do that,” Chad Schenk, West Clark Superintendent, said.

An okay to the $95 million referendum does come with a cost.

Homeowners would see a property tax increase of about $240 a year for homes valued at $100,000.

The vote will be held Nov. 7.

