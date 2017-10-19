West Clark school board waives email policy

CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – The West Clark Community School board voted to waive a district policy on Thursday allowing the release of directory information for political purposes.

This comes after an email was sent to more than 4,000 parents in favor of a $95 million referendum.

The current email policy does not allow the board to release lists of students for political use.

But the directory was recently given to the PAC Chairman Chris Roundtree who sent the politically charged email.

He says he was told the directory was public record by Superintendent Chad Schenck, but now Schenck is not taking responsibility.

“I was more or less lead in the wrong direction and that responsibility has fallen basically on myself,” Roundtree said.

Now in an effort to give both sides equal exposure, they may send out an opposition email, causing concern for parents who don't want their personal information given out again.



