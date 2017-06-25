Weekend fire destroys 30-year-old Bloomington flooring store

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - The co-owner of a southern Indiana flooring business destroyed by a weekend fire says he'll rebuild the three-decade-old family-owned store.

Saturday's fire reduced Bounds and McPike Flooring in Bloomington to smoldering ruins. No one was injured.

Bloomington Fire Chief Jason Moore says the investigation continues into what may have sparked the fire at the the 10,000-square-foot carpet and flooring store. He says the building was inspected in February and minor infractions were corrected during a follow-up March inspection.

Co-owner Brad Bounds says the fire has left the store's 15 full-time employees out of a job and will also impact about 18 crews of two to three people the store regularly contracts work out to.

Bounds tells The Herald-Times (http://bit.ly/2taUBxg ) he's determined to rebuild, but says it will be tough.

