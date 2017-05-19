Washington County, Ind. under state of emergency due to flooding, water rescues

Indiana (Photo: USA TODAY)

WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County is under a state of emergency due to flooding after Friday's storms.

There are a large number of water rescues in progress at this time.

Remember never to drive through a flooded road.

Water rescues in progress in Washington County, Indiana. Never try to drive through a flooded road. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/mqQj7zdaei — Ben Pine (@WHAS11Ben) May 19, 2017

