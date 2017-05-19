Washington County, Ind. under state of emergency due to flooding, water rescues

WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County is under a state of emergency due to flooding after Friday's storms.
There are a large number of water rescues in progress at this time.
Remember never to drive through a flooded road.
For flash flooding safety tips, click here.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
Water rescues in progress in Washington County, Indiana. Never try to drive through a flooded road. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/mqQj7zdaei— Ben Pine (@WHAS11Ben) May 19, 2017
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs