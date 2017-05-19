WHAS
Washington County, Ind. under state of emergency due to flooding, water rescues

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 7:57 PM. EDT May 19, 2017

WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County is under a state of emergency due to flooding after Friday's storms.

There are a large number of water rescues in progress at this time.

Remember never to drive through a flooded road.

For flash flooding safety tips, click here.

Check back for updates to this developing story. 

