Want to buy Indy's famous carpeted Pink Floyd van? It's yours for $3,000

A Dodge van decorated in outdoor carpet celebrating Pink Floyd is seen on Indianapolis' near south side in Feb. 2016. (Photo: Joe Tamborello/IndyStar)

(IndyStar.com) - "Hey you!" Have some extra "Money?" "Run Like Hell" and get this homage to Pink Floyd for sale in Indianapolis!

You probably already know which turfed van we're talking about — because this 1999 Dodge 3500 van has been driving around town for almost two decades. And before that, the van's owner had more than one carpeted "Dark Side of the Moon" or other Floyd-ed vehicle.

In fact, retired carpet installer Henry "Turfmeister" Pelc has been driving carpeted Pink Floyd vehicles for the better part of 30 years.

But his latest, most well-known is up for sale on Facebook's marketplace, along with used bras, out-of-date cell phones and gently used wigs. He bought the van from a cousin going through bankruptcy in 2001 for $20,000, and he's asking for $3,000 now.

"Nobody wants me to sell it because it's been so popular," 72-year-old Pelc said.

The post, too, has been popular. Since Monday morning, it's been shared more than 700 times as commenters reminisced about the times they saw the van.

He hasn't received an offer or interest in purchasing it yet, however.

Pelc touts the benefits of carpeting, well, everything. He's carpeted his garage, his gutters, house foundation, hubcaps and more. The turf, he said, preserved and seals whatever's underneath.

So the "Dark Side" van's exterior is in incredible shape, he said.

"I can put it on, wait five years, take it off, and it'll be all your original metal," he said. "It preserves the body."

Turfing cars is so beneficial, he tried to patent it once, but didn't have the money to move forward with it, he said.

"It goes through Mike's Carwash, too, and I even get the hot wax on it," he said. "Bugs don't stick to it, so it's great. And it looks heavy, but it's not heavy. There's not much weight to it."

But why Pink Floyd?

"That was my first 8-track I had," Pelc said. He was working on a big carpeting job in Bloomington when the album came out, and he's been entranced since. "That's all we had to listen to for like three months."

Even on a Friday night in Downtown Indianapolis, among the Lamborghinis and Bentleys parked in front of our 17 steakhouses, you could have the most interesting ride. You certainly wouldn't see another one like it at a stop light.

We're unsure if the equipment needed for a top-notch laser light show is hiding on the inside.

