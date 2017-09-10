Vintage Fire Museum holds Sep. 11 remembrance ceremony

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – Monday marks 16 years since the Sep. 11 tragedies, a day unlike any other in our country’s history.

The Vintage Fire Museum, took time out Sunday to honor and remember the nearly 3,000 people killed when al-Qaeda terrorists attacked our nation.

Two ladder trucks raised a large flag high about the group who gathered at the Big Four Station.

One of the organizers recounted the events of that day to the crowd and there was a moment of silence along with bagpipes playing.

The ceremony wrapped up with a unity walk on the bridge.

