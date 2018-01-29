Victims' parents demand justice at accused child molester's court appearance

Michael Begin, center, arrives at the Clark County Courthouse for a hearing. Begin is accused of molesting 17 young girls.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – It was in preschool classrooms, elementary school hallways, libraries, and on playgrounds that investigators say Michael Begin Jr. made young girls his prey.

The 18-year-old was a Jeffersonville High School student at the time, assigned to Thomas Jefferson Elementary School as a teaching assistant through a cadet teaching program. He also worked in childcare at the local YMCA.

Detectives with the Jeffersonville Police Department started investigating Begin sometime after Sept. 25, when a parent reported her 5-year-old daughter had been molested at the YMCA on Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville.

The girl told her mother “Mr. Michael” would not stop putting his hands down the front of her pants while they were on the outdoor playground, according to court documents.

Detectives visited the YMCA and spoke with the program directors on Oct. 3, according to a probable cause affidavit, but it is unclear what happened immediately after that initial report.

The investigation into Begin became public two weeks later after two first graders at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, both 6-years-old, told their mothers that Begin had touched their privates while they were at school. Police said at least one of the incidents was captured on school surveillance footage and, the next day, Begin was arrested on two counts of child molestation for the incidents at Thomas Jefferson.

Begin appeared in court for the first time on Oct. 23, where Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull asked Judge Vicki Carmichael to raise Begin’s bond to $100,000 full cash or, as a fallback, place him in an electronic monitoring program. Judge Carmichael opted for house arrest, ordering Begin to be electronically monitored through the trial.

Over the next three months Begin would live at home, finish his high school degree, and maintain a job – according to his attorney. But according to court records, investigators were also working; they were flooded with tips and complaints after Begin’s initial court appearance.

Mull filed an additional 22 charges against Begin on Jan. 26, bringing the total number of victims to 17, ages 3 to 7. Investigators said the abuse happened between September and October 2017 at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and the YMCA in Jeffersonville.

Begin appeared in court for a second time on Jan. 29 for the 20 additional charges, walking into a courtroom full of his alleged victims’ family members.

“That’s my baby and she should not have had to go through this at the age of 6-years-old,” said one woman, who identified herself as the grandmother of one of the alleged victims. “I will stand here until the day I die to get that boy put in prison for the rest of his life.”

Mull painted a brazen description of the alleged crimes inside the courtroom as he recommended the judge put Begin in jail, setting bond at $1 million full cash. A prosecutor since 1999, Mull said he had never seen a case in which one person was accused of molesting 17 victims in such a brief period of time, noting a number of the alleged molestations happened “while video was running” and when “adults were present.” He described Begin’s alleged behavior as “compulsive” and said he had a “very deep concern” with the man being out on bond.

“There is absolutely nothing preventing [Begin] from committing another molesting other than his own decision not to do it,” Mull said in court. “He is absolutely a risk to this community.”

“What I don’t want is for someone to empty a retirement fund to keep him out of jail and, a few days later, he’s back living in a subdivision,” Mull added.

Despite Mull’s concerns, Judge Andrew Adams set Begin’s bond at $100,000 full cash. He was escorted out of the courtroom by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Begin said nothing as he left the courtroom. His attorney, Jennifer Culotta, said her client maintains his innocence.

One mother, who did not identify herself, gave WHAS11 a written statement saying the YMCA should be held accountable.

“Hearing our own daughter’s account of what happened and now reading some of the quotes [in the probable cause affidavit] from the other girls, it is clear this had become ‘normal’ to them,” she wrote. “Michael was able to get away with this in plain sight over a span of several months. Why did it take a girl finally going to her parents for him to be caught?”

The mother went on to say she has concerns about a “lack of oversight” in the YMCA’s childcare program and under-staffing that “allowed this predator access and opportunity to abuse these girls.”

WHAS11 took that mother’s concerns to the YMCA, who gave the following statement:

“Thank you for reaching out and for sharing the concerns expressed by some of the parents who attended the hearing earlier today. The safety and well-being of our children is our top priority. As soon as the allegations emerged, we immediately suspended the employee, and reported the incident to the authorities. The employee was terminated once the investigation began. As always, we continue to evaluate policies and procedures to maximize the safety of those we serve.“



Steve Tarver

President & CEO

YMCA of Greater Louisville

The prosecution has warned this is an ongoing case and there could be more victims. Anyone who fears their child may have been abused is urged to call the Jeffersonville Police Department immediately.

Begin’s trial is set for Aug. 21, 2018.

© 2018 WHAS-TV