Vehicle fire closes I-265W at S.R. 62 in Clark Co., Ind.; 1 dead

WHAS 10:38 PM. EDT July 14, 2017

CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – A vehicle fire on I-265 west at State Road 62 has all westbound lanes closed to traffic.

One person is dead.

INDOT says I-265 will be closed for at least the next hour and a half as of 10:16 p.m.

 


 

