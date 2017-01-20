Utica police chief, town council battle over tickets

UTICA, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A Utica Town Council meeting brought up loads of controversy Friday night after a council member’s motion to fire the police chief and two other officers.

“I make a motion that we do some re-organization to the police department,” said Councilman Henry Dorman at the start of the meeting.

The small town of Utica is the home of 800 people. The police staff made up of nine. Only two officers are paid, the others are volunteers. The community of Utica is firing back against the council’s motion.



“There's a chain of command that needs to be followed and a way to do things. It's not just, you pissed me off, you're gone,” said one Utica resident in the meeting.



The motion to fire Police Chief Eric Balingit and two other officers comes after complaints that the officers are not patrolling the town.



“I don't know where you all are hiding, but you're not where I can find you riding around,” said Councilwoman Martha Whetsell.



There are also claims that officers started pulling people over for failure to stop at stop signs, and ticketing them when council members believe should not have been ticketed.



“My phone is ringing off the hook from two weeks ago with all the tickets. From people not stopping long enough, so many seconds or whatever,” said Whetsell.



Chief Balingit told the council those tickets are justified.



“We need to stick by the law, do things the correct way, whether it be stopping at stop signs, not speeding, things like that,” said Chief Balingit.



The situation escalated when Utica police say Councilman Henry Dorman actually interrupted a traffic stop, after claiming he watched a person get pulled over for no reason.



“He went toward my officer in the car, my officer tried to get out of the vehicle, at that point Hank had pushed the car door against the car,” said chief Balingit.



This interaction is currently being investigated by Indiana State Police. Dorman would not talk to WHAS11 on camera but said he may have kicked the door, however denies any assault.



The motion was tabled and there's a hearing on Tuesday where the board will vote on the future of the chief and two other officers.



Chief Balingit told WHAS11 News if the council votes to terminate him, all but one officer said they would resign.

