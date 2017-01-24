Utica council postpones police chief hearing

UTICA, Ind. (WHAS11) – It was standing room only Tuesday night inside the Utica, Indiana town council chambers as people waited to find out the fate of the Utica Police Department, but hearing for police chief Eric Balingit was postponed.

"They're simply not ready to hold a hearing, they have not complied with the procedures that have been set forth in the SOPs," Chief Balingit's attorney, Mickey Weber, said.

Weber said standard operating procedure requires that a formal written complaint be given to Cheif Balingit before the council makes any motion to fire him. His attorney says Chief Balingit was not given those complaints.

"I'm small towns, there tends to be a little less detachment, a little more personal interaction which can lead to a little less rigid applications of the rules," Weber said.

This takes place after a fiery meeting on Friday. Chief Balingit is accused of misconduct by the council and giving out too many tickets to drivers allegedly not stopping at stop signs.

These next two weeks will act as an investigative period for both sides. Then the council will reconvene on February 9th to decide on a new date for the hearing. Utica officers told WHAS11 News that if the chief is fired, many of them will resign.

(© 2017 WHAS)