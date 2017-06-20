Unmarked cemetery dating back to 1800's found in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – City officials in Clarksville, Indiana have made an interesting discovery.

While doing research on the Blackiston Mill Road widening project, it was determined that an unmarked cemetery dating back to the 1800’s was discovered.

Leaders contacted the Indiana Department of Historic Preservation and Archaeology to exhume the site and re-intern any remains that may or may not be found.

The environmental investigation work should be completed by the end of the week.

The road widening is scheduled to begin in the spring or summer of 2018.

© 2017 WHAS-TV