Ultra-fast internet now connecting Kentuckiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Full speed ahead for internet users on both side of the river after a new fiber network was unveiled Feb. 17 that those involved say makes Kentuckiana competitive with the rest of the world.

For the first time ever people in southern Indiana have access to ultra-fast internet after more than $2 billion of statewide in internet infrastructure upgrades by AT&T.

Quite simply it means internet speeds will be about 20 times faster than usual.

You will be able to download as many as 25 songs in a second, and an hour and a half movie in less than a minute.

It will set you back about $80 a month, but it will put the rest of the world at your fingertips.

“I’m not even sure what a gigabit really means, but internet moving faster helps businesses and communities move faster towards the future,” said Rep. Trey Hollingsworth.

While Congressman Trey Hollingsworth is the first to admit he’s not an expert in high-speed fiber, he says he does know about its benefits.

“There’s a great difference between households that have access to high-speed internet, and those that don’t over the long run in terms of educational opportunities and interconnectedness,” said Hollingsworth.

In the short term the biggest difference you will notice will be at home.

“It’s twenty times faster,” said AT&T Kentucky President Hood Harris. “That means better downloading and streaming of movies, videos, music, and all of the customers want when they want it.”

However, long term the fiber will be an asset to local businesses who are capitalizing off of the numerous infrastructure upgrades that have come with the completion of the new bridges.

“It’s a competitive advantage for Louisville to have that kind of access for a business to locate here, and get gigabit speeds and get connectivity,” Harris said.

While Kentuckiana is now more connected than ever before AT&T execs say Kentucky needs to follow Indiana’s lead before it gets left behind.

“In parts of Kentucky today we’re required to keep investing in the old copper network even as we’re trying to push out the fiber network,” Harris said. “Every dollar we put into copper is a dollar that’s lost forever investing in the wireless and broadband that people want today.”

“Indiana was an early adopter of telecommunications reform about 11 years ago,” AT&T Indiana President Bill Soards said. “For the last decade the state has been a destination for investment.”

“It helps to make us competitive with the rest of the world,” said Harris.

It must be noted that AT&T and Google are locked in a legal battle over fiber networks in Louisville.

Google told WHAS through a statement that they are still working on figuring out a path into the city, and that they would make an announcement of their own at the right time.





