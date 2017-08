Fatal crash in Corydon (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A two-vehicle crash on Federal Drive and Highway 35 in Corydon, Indiana, was reported to Harrison County dispatch at 11 a.m. Friday.

Officials say at least one person died as a result of the crash but no other details were given.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

